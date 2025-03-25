Oscar-Nominated Actor Austin Butler Joins Breitling as the Face of Top Time B31

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Austin Butler joins the Breitling Squad as brand ambassador and the face of the new Top Time B31.



This latest Top Time lineup introduces the Caliber B31—the first three-hand manufacture movement designed and developed by Breitling. It is precision with attitude, proving that a great timepiece isn't just about keeping time, but making it count.



Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler is a defining talent of his generation. He has captivated audiences with breakthrough performances in Elvis, Dune 2, and The Bikeriders. Butler's career has been defined by freedom—choosing his roles, crafting his characters, and collaborating with Hollywood's biggest names. His singular style and fearless approach to his craft resonate with a generation seeking their own moments of freedom.



That spirit makes Butler the perfect match for the new Top Time B31. Butler says, "Breitling, for me, is about adventure and pushing the limits of what's possible. The Top Time speaks to the way I've always wanted to live my life: free and ready to rock 'n' roll. It's a thrill to be part of the squad."



Breitling CEO Georges Kern says, "I spent time with Austin on the campaign set and was blown away by his dedication and attention to detail. He cares about getting everything just right—something we relate to at Breitling."



Source: Breitling

TOP TIME B31: FOR THOSE WHO SET THEIR OWN PACE



Since the 1960s, the Top Time has never been just about keeping time, but also about exploring the world in your way, at your own pace. At the time, Willy Breitling's bold and unconventional chronograph captured the era's free-spirited energy. It symbolized self-expression, offering a break from traditional watch design.



From the start, Top Time was built for speed and style. It became a favorite among motorsport enthusiasts, fashion icons, and even secret agents—James Bond famously wore a Q-modified Top Time in Thunderball (1965). As one of the first chronographs designed to appeal to both men and women, its bold, graphic designs took over magazine pages and the silver screen.



Now, the Top Time B31 reimagines that legacy as a time-only series, breaking from its chronograph roots while staying true to its unconventional spirit. With a classic 38 mm size, it strikes the perfect balance between heritage proportions and modern design—a watch built to fit every wrist and every pursuit.



Behind the collection, the new time-only Caliber B31 represents a return to the fundamentals of watchmaking, delivering robust performance in a sleek, modern form. As the first Breitling-designed and developed three-hand movement, it builds on the engineering excellence established with the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01—the industry benchmark for chronograph movements introduced in 2009.



"This is watchmaking distilled to its essentials—pure timekeeping, easy wearability, and distinct character," says Kern.



With applied indexes on the dial, attention naturally falls to the magnified date aperture. A bright orange seconds hand adds a defining detail across three colorways: white on blue, black on green, and sky blue on white. Staying true to the Top Time design codes—where the chronograph featured a bold tachymeter scale—this three-hand version keeps the focus on minutes and seconds in the contrasting rehaut.



A thin profile was top of mind, ensuring a comfortable fit that hugs the wrist. Two key features make this possible: tapered lugs and the crystal with two curved tiers, refining the profile for a smooth, streamlined look.



The watch pairs with either a perforated leather strap with contrasting stitching, inspired by the collection's racing roots, or a three-row stainless-steel bracelet with an asymmetrical center link—a Breitling signature that enhances wrist presence and lends a sportier feel.



Whether taking on the open road or simply enjoying everyday moments, the Top Time B31 delivers back-to-basics, done right.



CALIBER B31: PRECISION, POWER, AND A NEW ERA FOR BREITLING



Four years in the making, the new time-only Caliber B31 brings enhanced reliability in a new 28 mm x 4.8 mm dimension. Its unique architecture incorporates Breitling's instantly recognizable signature components: the free-sprung balance wheel for improved precision, and the skeletonized bidirectional oscillating weight powering the automatic movement. Engineered to impress, these features are visible through the watch's open caseback, with elements finished in Geneva stripes and perlage.

This new automatic caliber reinforces Breitling's reputation as a technical leader. For the production of components, the Breitling Chronometrie relies on its network of trusted suppliers, while movement assembly will be shared by Breitling and on a dedicated line with AMT in La Chaux-de-Fonds.



Like all Breitling manufacture movements, the B31 is a COSC-certified chronometer, ensuring exceptional accuracy. It also undergoes testing equivalent to 16 years of use: 100,000 crown winds, 3,456,000 weight turns, and 60,000 shocks at 500 G, among other extreme challenges. The caliber stays powered for approximately 78 hours off the wrist and comes backed by a five-year warranty.



The introduction of the B31 is a further step in Breitling's evolution toward exclusively offering manufacture movements—it's a new caliber for a new era of watchmaking.