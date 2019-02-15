Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

BOOM 3 packs a major punch for its size. Featuring Ultimate Ears' unique audio processing, it renders clear and balanced audio at every volume level, whether you like to pump it up, or keep it low. You can play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker, or simply set up one-touch playlists for Apple Music and Deezer Premium via the app. StreamUltimate Ears'ing doesn't have to be limited either. It has the same battery technology used in electronic vehicles, and gives you more than 15 hours of playback on a single charge. BOOM 3 is virtually indestructible, and is built to handle life's thrills and spills. Made from two-toned, waterproof fabric, it can be submerged in water for 30 minutes, and still survive. The speaker passed more than 25 durability tests, including thousands of button pushes, hundreds of tumbles, drops, and more.

