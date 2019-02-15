Packing A Punch: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Having surpassed every durability test, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 waterproof speakers, which come with a long battery life , are worth being head over heels with.

By Tamara Clarke

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

BOOM 3 packs a major punch for its size. Featuring Ultimate Ears' unique audio processing, it renders clear and balanced audio at every volume level, whether you like to pump it up, or keep it low. You can play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker, or simply set up one-touch playlists for Apple Music and Deezer Premium via the app. StreamUltimate Ears'ing doesn't have to be limited either. It has the same battery technology used in electronic vehicles, and gives you more than 15 hours of playback on a single charge. BOOM 3 is virtually indestructible, and is built to handle life's thrills and spills. Made from two-toned, waterproof fabric, it can be submerged in water for 30 minutes, and still survive. The speaker passed more than 25 durability tests, including thousands of button pushes, hundreds of tumbles, drops, and more.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

