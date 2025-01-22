Revealed: 20 Great Places for Business Meetings in Dubai The city has no shortage of spaces for executives to meet.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
1. Jumeirah Emirates Towers Dubai
- Meeting Spaces: Offers over 1,000 sq m of flexible event space. This includes the Godolphin Ballroom (holds up to 500), smaller boardrooms, and the Majlis (traditional Arabic meeting room).
- Tech: State-of-the-art AV, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Dedicated events team, catering options from casual to gala dinners.
2. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
- Meeting Spaces: Over 7,600 sq m of event space. Includes the Dubai Ballroom (largest in the city, holding 1,300+), 32 meeting rooms, and outdoor terraces.
- Tech: Cutting-edge AV, video conferencing, dedicated event planners.
- Extra: On-site business center, diverse catering, close to Dubai Mall.
3. The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC
Meeting Spaces: More intimate and luxurious. Features the Sama Ballroom (holds 350), smaller boardrooms, and the Library, ideal for private discussions.
- Tech: Integrated AV, high-speed internet, expert tech support.
- Extra: Known for personalized service, fine dining options for meeting attendees.
4. The Address Dubai Marina
Meeting Spaces: Offers a ballroom, several meeting rooms, and outdoor terraces with marina views.
- Tech: Modern AV equipment, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Stylish and contemporary setting, convenient location in the Marina.
5. The Palace Downtown Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Features the Al Fahidi Ballroom (holds up to 450), smaller meeting rooms, and outdoor spaces with Burj Khalifa views.
- Tech: Advanced AV, dedicated event planners.
- Extra: Opulent Arabian décor, ideal for large-scale events.
6. Armani Hotel Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Offers 7 unique venues, including the Armani Ballroom and smaller meeting rooms with stylish décor.
- Tech: State-of-the-art AV, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Exclusive setting within Burj Khalifa, personalized Armani service.
7. Raffles Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Includes the Raffles Ballroom (holds up to 1,000), smaller meeting rooms, and outdoor terraces.
- Tech: Advanced AV, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Unique pyramid-shaped building, known for its luxurious ambiance.
8. The Oberoi, Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Features a ballroom, several meeting rooms, and a business center.
- Tech: Modern AV equipment, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Emphasis on personalized service, contemporary design.
9. Conrad Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Offers over 1,100 sq m of event space, including a ballroom and 11 meeting rooms.
- Tech: Advanced AV, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Chic and modern setting, convenient location in Sheikh Zayed Road.
10. The Canvas Dubai - MGallery Hotel Collection
Meeting Spaces: Features unique spaces like the "Think Tank" and the "Studio," designed to foster creativity.
- Tech: Modern AV equipment, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Art-inspired décor, ideal for brainstorming and workshops.
11. Delano Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Offers a ballroom, several meeting rooms, and outdoor terraces with stunning views.
- Tech: Modern AV equipment, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Stylish and contemporary setting, vibrant atmosphere.
12. The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle
Meeting Spaces: Features a ballroom, several meeting rooms, and a business center.
- Tech: Modern AV equipment, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Comfortable and convenient setting, ideal for business travelers.
13. Palazzo Versace Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Offers grand ballrooms and smaller meeting rooms with Versace décor.
- Tech: State-of-the-art AV, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Opulent and luxurious setting, ideal for large-scale events.
14. Paramount Hotel Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Features themed meeting rooms and event spaces inspired by the film industry.
- Tech: Advanced AV, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Unique and memorable setting, perfect for creative events.
15. Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
Meeting Spaces: Offers a variety of meeting rooms and event spaces with creek views.
- Tech: Modern AV equipment, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Convenient location near Dubai Healthcare City.
16. Grand Hyatt Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Features a grand ballroom, several meeting rooms, and outdoor spaces.
- Tech: Advanced AV, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Luxurious setting, known for its personalized service.
17. The H Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Offers a variety of meeting rooms and event spaces with unique décor.
- Tech: Modern AV equipment, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Stylish and vibrant setting, ideal for both formal and informal gatherings.
18. Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City
- Meeting Spaces: Features a ballroom, several meeting rooms, and a business center.
- Tech: Modern AV equipment, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Convenient location in Dubai Festival City.
19. Park Hyatt Dubai
Meeting Spaces: Offers elegant meeting rooms and event spaces with personalized service.
- Tech: Advanced AV, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Luxurious and private setting, ideal for executive meetings.
20. Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
Meeting Spaces: Features a ballroom, several meeting rooms, and outdoor spaces with beach views.
- Tech: State-of-the-art AV, high-speed internet.
- Extra: Luxurious beachfront setting, ideal for both corporate and social events.