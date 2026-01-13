The Discipline of Impact On Leadership, Responsibility, And Building What Endures

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yasmine Ghorayeb's work sits at the intersection of healthcare, leadership, and storytelling – shaped less by visibility and more by the belief that impact comes first.

"Innovation lives where imagination meets strategy," she says.

From an early age, Yasmine was less interested in what was expected and more in what was possible – and why it mattered. Her upbringing unfolded between two formative forces: art and enterprise.

Her first exposure to creativity came through painting, accompanying her mother, a practicing artist, to ateliers and exhibitions. At home, curiosity was nurtured and shared. Her father's extensive library sparked a lifelong appetite for reading – poetry, literature, and cinema – shaping how she thought, not just what she learned.

Frequent family travels broadened her perspective through theaters, cinemas, exhibitions, and cities, creating a shared family language of curiosity and discovery. This immersion continued through studies in Montreal, New York, and London, shaping her identity and sense of belonging.

Alongside artistic immersion ran another defining education: her father's knowledge-sharing. Morning discussions on science and strategy, evening debates on cinema with her father– watching Fellini, Visconti, and Billy Wilder – taught her that precision and creativity are partners, not opposites.

From these dual worlds – pharmaceutical science and cinema – emerged a way of thinking grounded in logic, imagination, and interdisciplinary insight. It sharpened her ability to connect ideas across fields.

This foundation laid the groundwork for a career at the intersection of clarity, resilience, narrative thinking, and strategic leadership. Today, she drives transformative initiatives across the MENA region, focused on expanding healthcare access and strengthening the family-owned pharmaceutical group's long-term infrastructure while enhancing regional healthcare systems.

Education and Formation

Built on curiosity and relentless drive, Yasmine grew up in a family that treated education as a lifelong force, instilling in her a passion for learning that transcends disciplines and borders. She earned her B.Sc. in Biology and M.Sc. in Pharmacology & Therapeutics from McGill University, grounding her in scientific rigor.

She later completed a Global Executive MBA through Columbia and London Business Schools. She views these not as milestones, but as transformative environments that sharpen judgment and expand perspective.

Reflecting on her MBA, she says:

"A course on Leadership & Organizational Change crystallized a lesson that reshaped my thinking: growth versus fixed mindset. Embracing growth moved me from asking 'Can I do this?' to 'How can I do this?' That shift didn't remove difficulty – it transformed how I approached challenge."

Navigating Complexity: Healthcare Localization in Saudi Arabia

This mindset was tested during Yasmine's most ambitious healthcare initiative: the KSA localization project.

"Momentum dipped," she says, "but the mission outweighed every obstacle. We owed it to patients, partners, and the organization's future."

Her role demanded coherence amid shifting priorities, skepticism from some stakeholders, and sustained pressure - testing both resolve and judgment.

Where Filmmaking and Healthcare Meet

Beyond healthcare, Yasmine is a filmmaker and scriptwriter – a path she followed naturally after a cinematic upbringing.

For her, these fields are mirrors, not opposites.

She explains:

"Filmmaking sharpens observation, empathy, and narrative clarity. Pharmaceuticals sharpen discipline, ethics, and structured thinking. I need both. Each grounds and elevates the other."

Yasmine Ghorayeb

Cinema sharpened her sensitivity to human stakes and narrative framing; healthcare rigor taught her accountability to systems and outcomes. Her dual expertise enables her to transform complex challenges into precise, creative solutions.

Every endeavor – film or healthcare – carries ethical weight, demanding responsibility and integrity.

She moves between disciplines with the same guiding principle: responsibility to impact.

Leadership Philosophy

For Yasmine, leadership is responsibility, not hierarchy.

It is the art of turning ideas into impact while staying rooted in humility, integrity, and courage.

Her approach combines strategic clarity with attentiveness to people and context.

She is candid about the less visible side of leadership – judgment, criticism, gossip, and moments when narratives are distorted. "Leadership is rarely quiet," she notes. "But focus is a discipline. You learn, sometimes the hard way, to distinguish noise from signal."

"Open dialogue and trust are essential," she adds. "Innovation emerges when teams feel safe to contribute and challenge assumptions."

Her leadership rests on five principles:

Empower early. Invite ownership and accountability.

Translate vision into action. Strategy bridges imagination and execution.

Lead with composure. Calm sustains judgment under pressure.

Stay anchored. The world may twist your story or test your dignity – remain grounded and rise above the noise.

Use adversity. Constraints reveal new paths and opportunities for growth.

For her, leadership is measured less by recognition than by durability – of systems, teams, and values.

Recognition and Responsibility

Yasmine was honored among the 100 Global Power Leaders at A Marvel of Leadership, held at the House of Lords in London.

She views this recognition not as a culmination but as a call to deepen her contribution.

"London felt less like an endpoint and more like a moment of alignment – where dialogue, history, and shared responsibility converged."

Contributing to An Enduring Legacy

Yasmine represents the third generation of a family whose pharmaceutical organizations have shaped regional healthcare for over eight decades.

"My father taught me that leadership is not about authority, but responsibility," she says. "He built enduring structures while remaining deeply grounded – a balance that continues to guide my decisions."

When filming a documentary on her grandparents, she uncovered archival images of her grandfather at the post-war manufacturing plant. "Seeing continuity – values carried forward through action – clarified what legacy really means."

For her, legacy is stewardship, not inheritance.

Advice For Aspiring Leaders

Yasmine advises leaders to lead with purpose and generosity, balancing vision and execution.

"Embrace curiosity and creativity. Innovation thrives where imagination and strategy meet. Lead with purpose, not ego. Invest in people before processes. Execute with excellence."

She adds with honesty:

"Setbacks and politics are inevitable. Integrity, courage, and grit are your long-term strategy – shields that power alone can never provide."

Looking Ahead

Yasmine remains focused on healthcare innovation, team development, and mentorship. She believes leadership endures only when it serves beyond the individual.

"Leadership thrives where imagination meets action," she says, "and where courage is tempered with humility."

Her story continues to unfold – not for visibility, but as a commitment to what matters most. Whether advancing healthcare, shaping her family's enterprise, or crafting stories through film, she builds what truly endures.