The Executive Selection: Athena Dermatology Clinic Athena Dermatology Clinic, where skin health meets excellence.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Athena Dermatology Clinic founders Dr. Parul Thakur and Dr. Akreti Sobti

In a city known for its high standards in health and beauty, Athena Dermatology Clinic, located in The Greens, Dubai, stands out as a beacon of expertise and patient-centric care. Its founders Dr. Parul Thakur and Dr. Akreti Sobti believe that aging should be a graceful process. This belief has inspired them to focus on natural, personalized results that prioritize individual well-being.

For that reason, Athena Dermatology Clinic offers a full range of services from aesthetic enhancements, such as botox, dermal fillers, and bespoke medical facials, to services offered with its advanced technologies, including The Aerolase® Laser, Morpheus 8® Microneedling RF, and Liftera®. There are also

regenerative aesthetic options like polynucleotides, exosomes, skin boosters, Sculptra, and other collagen-boosting treatments for advanced skin rejuvenation, as well as solutions for hair restoration, acne management, and pigmentation.

Verdict: Athena Dermatology Clinic, with its warm and welcoming environment, cutting-edge technology, and a highly skilled team of dermatologists and skincare specialists, empowers patients with knowledge about their skin strategies for long-term care.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The 100: Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, Flydubai

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

A Billionaire Donor Gave University Graduates a Cash Gift — But There Was a Catch (or Two)

There were 1,200 students in the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth's 2024 graduating class, but not all of them received the cash gift. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu
Living

How to Reinvent Yourself and Live the Wealthy, Purposeful Life That's 'Literally a Few Clicks Away,' According to an Award-Winning Business Professor

Suzy Welch, professor at NYU's Stern School of Business, reveals her proven methods for success.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Thinking of Starting a Business? 2025 May Be Your Year

As we head into the final months of the year, I believe 2025 will be just as big as 2020 for startups — maybe even bigger. Here's why.

By Aytekin Tank
Leadership

The 100: Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

Bill Gates Recommends Putting These Books on Your Holiday Reading List

The books Gates recommends all fall under the theme of making sense of the world around you.

By Sherin Shibu