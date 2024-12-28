You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a city known for its high standards in health and beauty, Athena Dermatology Clinic, located in The Greens, Dubai, stands out as a beacon of expertise and patient-centric care. Its founders Dr. Parul Thakur and Dr. Akreti Sobti believe that aging should be a graceful process. This belief has inspired them to focus on natural, personalized results that prioritize individual well-being.

For that reason, Athena Dermatology Clinic offers a full range of services from aesthetic enhancements, such as botox, dermal fillers, and bespoke medical facials, to services offered with its advanced technologies, including The Aerolase® Laser, Morpheus 8® Microneedling RF, and Liftera®. There are also

regenerative aesthetic options like polynucleotides, exosomes, skin boosters, Sculptra, and other collagen-boosting treatments for advanced skin rejuvenation, as well as solutions for hair restoration, acne management, and pigmentation.

Verdict: Athena Dermatology Clinic, with its warm and welcoming environment, cutting-edge technology, and a highly skilled team of dermatologists and skincare specialists, empowers patients with knowledge about their skin strategies for long-term care.