A carefree lightweight loafer for summertime, designed to slip on without socks? It may initially come as a surprise to some to see this new offering from the Maison, but it actually follows on from a long line of holiday footwear. With the Escale, Berluti offers a supple new slip-on inspired by the Venetian velvet slipper known as the piedàterre. The Escale – belying its apparent simplicity – draws on all Berluti's traditional bootmaking skills, such as hand-sewn moccasin stitching. This casual loafer looks just as good worn with the heel up, as with the heel folded down like a slipper, to heighten that effect of effortless elegance. With contrast lining like the Andy, and a sole stamped with the Scritto motif, this is unmistakably a Berluti shoe.