The Executive Selection: Bien-Etre Launches NuVivant in Dubai Individuals deserve care that is as unique as they are.

Bien-Être, a consumer health-tech company dedicated to extending healthspan, has launched its supplement brand NuVivant in the Middle East.

Founded by Aly Rahimtoola, Bien-Être was born from a decade-long realization: the "one-size-fits-all" approach of traditional skincare and health products fails to address individual biological differences. Rahimtoola's vision evolved into creating a platform where science and technology merge to make better living measurable and achievable — especially as global healthcare systems face mounting strain.

NuVivant's debut collection introduces a NAD+ Booster Supplement and the region's first at-home NAD Intracellular Test Kit, enabling users to quantify and enhance their cellular energy levels. NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a vital coenzyme found in every cell, responsible for energy production, DNA repair, and cellular health. As NAD+ levels naturally decline with age, boosting them has become a focal point in longevity science.

What sets NuVivant apart is its Four-Pathway Cellular Optimization System, a proprietary formulation that targets multiple mechanisms of cellular aging rather than relying on a single compound. Complementing the supplement is a first-of-its-kind at-home NAD+ Intracellular Test Kit, which allows individuals to collect a small blood sample from home. The sample is processed in CLIA-certified U.S. labs, generating detailed insights into cellular health and energy markers.

Results are delivered digitally through a personalized membership model, allowing users to track progress and adjust their supplement plans over time.
