The Executive Selection: Boucheron Gate of wonders By Boucheron.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Boucheron

This year, Boucheron Ambassadors Alexa Chung and Mila Al Zahrani unlock a world of wonders in line with Boucheron style that is audacious and free, forever inventing the classics of tomorrow. Boucheron was founded in 1858 by Frédéric Boucheron and has been built up by four generations of his direct descendants.

A visionary designer and the first jeweler among his great contemporaries to open a boutique on Place Vendôme, Boucheron created a Maison that still epitomizes the finest in jewelry, high jewelry and watchmaking to this day.
