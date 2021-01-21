Get All Access for $5/mo

The Executive Selection: Breitling Breitling's collaboration with sustainable clothing brand Outerknown co-founded by surfing icon Kelly Slater that has led to the release of this timepiece.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

It is Breitling's collaboration with sustainable clothing brand Outerknown co-founded by surfing icon Kelly Slater that has led to the release of the Swiss luxury brand's new Superocean Heritage '57 Outerknown. A timepiece that resonates with California's surfing scene in the 1950s and 1960s, it also depicts the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Available with a classic stainless-steel case or as a limited-edition model with an 18k red gold bezel, both models have bronze-colored dials and NATO straps made from Econyl yarn, a material sourced from repurposed nylon waste. Powered by the brand's COSC-certified Caliber 10 automatic movement, it is encased in a 42mm case and has a 42- hour power reserve.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

