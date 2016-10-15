The Executive Selection: COS

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The COS AW16 collection is rich in both color and texture- partly because the collection is inspired by the work of Berlin-based artist Lev Khesin whose works consists of semi-transparent layers and deep muted, gradient colors.

COS COS AW16

It's evident that the range is intent on conveying a mixture of deep pigments and subtle layering, displayed by high turtlenecks and elongated sleeves in geometric defining cuts.

One ensemble we're keen on? A navy merino wool top paired with a classic navy wool tailored jacket and trousers, finished off with a pair of black leather sneakers. It sure looks good to us.

Related: The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers