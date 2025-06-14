Dima Ayad's designs celebrate individuality while embodying the elegance and sophistication synonymous with Dubai's style and innovation.

Dima Ayad, a renowned Dubai-based fashion designer of size-inclusive luxury, has teamed up with Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, on Oriental Dreaming, a limited-edition collection of five bespoke kaftans.

Source: Dima Ayad

These artisanal creations reflect the essence of a woman who is self-assured, radiant and limitless, much like the Silk Road itself, where every destination becomes part of a greater story.

Dima Ayad, a renowned Dubai-based fashion designer of size-inclusive luxury. Source: Dima Ayad