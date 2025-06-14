The Executive Selection: Dima Ayad's Limited Collection for Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dima Ayad's designs celebrate individuality while embodying the elegance and sophistication synonymous with Dubai's style and innovation.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Dima Ayad, a renowned Dubai-based fashion designer of size-inclusive luxury, has teamed up with Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, on Oriental Dreaming, a limited-edition collection of five bespoke kaftans.

Source: Dima Ayad

With a deep connection to the heritage and modernity of the region, Dima's designs celebrate individuality while embodying the elegance and sophistication synonymous with Dubai's style and innovation.

These artisanal creations reflect the essence of a woman who is self-assured, radiant and limitless, much like the Silk Road itself, where every destination becomes part of a greater story.

