The Executive Selection: Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2023

Set as a tribute to the aviation world of the 1930s, this line features sports-inspired designs made from soft, high-impact materials.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There's a sense of adventure and exploration in Emporio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2023 men's collection.

Image courtesy Emporio Armani.

Set as a tribute to the aviation world of the 1930s, this line features sports-inspired designs made from soft, high-impact materials.

Image courtesy Emporio Armani.

There's a variety of silhouettes too- think coats, trench coats, vintage-style bomber jackets, and double-breasted pea coats, which can be worn with cropped trousers, boots, and lace-ups.

mage courtesy Emporio Armani.

As for hues, we see a progression of beige to caramel and tones of rust, as well as flashes of pinks and purples, along with muted shades of black and grey, and even an accent of sequin and crystal.

Related: Visible Spectrum: The Gentleman's (Easy) Guide To Color Matching