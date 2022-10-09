The Executive Selection: Fisio

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Feeling like you've got a lot of knots in your body? Get them untangled by the good people at Fisio.

Fisio

Created by the Omorfia Group -the beauty and spa industry leader that brought Tips and Toes, Jazz Lounge Spa, and more to the UAE- Fisio is one of Dubai's newest specialized clinics that aims to redefine recovery and make it an accessible part of your lifestyle.

The center embodies a modern and minimal aesthetic, with warm lighting that highlights its incorporation of natural elements like wood and marble. Focusing on preventative health and physical recovery, its treatment lists offers specially curated therapies guided, of course, by licensed and trained physiotherapists.

A key treatment we're particularly a fan of its massage therapy- but don't think of it as a typical soft, relaxing session you'd expect from a spa. Instead, the focus here is on making use of deep tissue and sports techniques that target strenuous and painful trigger points.

Unlike your usual masseuse, the therapists at Fisio make the effort to understand your anatomy, and then work on a tailored approach for more effective results- the emphasis here is on preventative treatment, and that makes all the difference.

