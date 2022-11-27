The Executive Selection: For Humanity

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashish and Pawan Ishwar, founders of bespoke tailoring house Knights & Lords, are the men behind For Humanity, a new luxury brand built with a mission to encourage acts of kindness.

For Humanity

Featuring seven designs categorized under Love, Hope, Peace, Endure, Manifest, Pray, and Empower, this collection of watches aims to remind its wearers that the "time for humanity is now."

This mindset also explains the brand's partnership with the UAE-based non-profit Al Jalila Foundation, with 15% of the sale of every watch donated towards its Ta'alouf program, which aims to equip parents and educators with the necessary knowledge and skills to better understand and empower people of determination.

As for the watches themselves, they are expertly handcrafted, water-resistant, and powered by a self-winding mechanical movement. Suited for men as well as women, each timepiece features a moon phase display, tourbillon, as well as hours, minutes, and seconds on dials in colors of silver, black, navy blue, and pink.

