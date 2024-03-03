With the new Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile serum and cream, Guerlain is taking a pioneering look at anti-aging.

Image courtesy Guerlain.

The French Maison has made use of the Gold Nobile orchid -native to the Himalayas- to craft with what it calls Gold Quantum technology, which after being infused in the Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile line, has been found to amplify visible skin rejuvenation.

Image courtesy Guerlain.

Using this Serum and Cream will thus help to revive the skin's youthful appearance, illuminating it with new radiance, day after day.

