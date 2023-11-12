The Executive Selection: Guerlain Tobacco Honey Tobacco and honey are brought together to realize a contrasting olfactory tension, making this Guerlain creation an art form in its own right.

Billed as the French Maison's "crowning jewel of high perfumery," Guerlain's L'Art & La Matière collection is continuing to impress with its latest creation, Tobacco Honey.

Raw tobacco -one of the unsung ingredients of the perfumery world- reveals itself as an accord in this scent, with its most beautiful facets unveiled when touched by the other component that gives this fragrance its name, honey aka "Guerlain gold."

Tobacco and honey are thus brought together to realize a contrasting olfactory tension, making this Guerlain creation an art form in its own right.

