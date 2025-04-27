You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Henry Jacques (HJ) has revealed its second edition of 'Collection de l'Atelier', a collection of limited-edition perfumes created from its very own Rose harvest. This year, the magnificent HJ Rose de Mai absolute -exquisite roses harvested from the rich grounds of its new South of France Atelier- gives rise to a new trio of fragrances. While the Rose Très Rose celebrates the HJ Rose de Mai in all its glory, Rose Alba and Rose Zephyr are born of imaginary journeys inspired by it. The perfumes are presented alongside each other in exquisite hand-crafted Boîtes à Parfums, just 500 of them, thanks to the rarity of the absolute. The Collection de l'Atelier 2024 edition is limited to 500 Boîtes à Parfums. Each hand-crafted chest houses three 30ml Les Essences, the most generous of HJ's three variations.