The Executive Selection: Karen Wazen Eyewear Season Nine Identity, transformation, and self-expression are the concepts that come to the fore of Karen Wazen Eyewear's new collection.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Karen Wazen Eyewear

Identity, transformation, and self-expression are the concepts that come to the fore of Karen Wazen Eyewear's new collection marking its ninth season, with it introducing four new cutting-edge designs in stylish colorways, tailored for vibrant and fast-forward women.

Image courtesy Karen Wazen Eyewear.

This, of course, is a nod to the personality of the Dubai-based entrepreneur whose name leads this label, Karen Wazen, whose many claims to fame include being a globally recognized digital influencer with more than 15 million followers on her social media platforms.

Image courtesy Karen Wazen Eyewear.

As someone who, as a young girl, used eyewear to boost her self-confidence, Wazen is now hopeful that her new line will inspire other individuals to experiment with new styles, and embrace their versatile natures.

Image courtesy Karen Wazen Eyewear.

Each of the four new designs in this collection -SIR, SWIM, LASER, and SKI- are thus unique and bold in their own right, with the bold frames purposely designed to flatter all face shapes, and to make a fashion statement with any outfit.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

