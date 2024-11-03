Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Montegrappa

Montegrappa, the 1912-founded Italian brand, has unveiled Nerouno Ultimo, a brand new perfume collection that captures the essence of a woodland odyssey.

With its earthy and mossy notes, this fragrance for men opens with a mystical blend of spicy elemi and saffron.

These top notes create an enchanting first impression that lingers in the air.

Source: Montegrappa

But as the scent's many layers slowly unravel, Nerouno Ultimo reveals the comforting notes of patchouli and sandalwood, intertwined with a hint of sweet candy.

The fragrance's base notes bring forward deep and textured essences of cedarwood, vetiver, mossy notes, labdanum, and gurjun balsam.

Source: Montegrappa

These rich elements blend seamlessly, grounding the scent with an earthy complexity that leaves a lasting impression.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

