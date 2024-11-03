The Executive Selection: Montegrappa's Nerouno Ultimo With its earthy and mossy notes, this fragrance for men opens with a mystical blend of spicy elemi and saffron.
Montegrappa, the 1912-founded Italian brand, has unveiled Nerouno Ultimo, a brand new perfume collection that captures the essence of a woodland odyssey.
With its earthy and mossy notes, this fragrance for men opens with a mystical blend of spicy elemi and saffron.
These top notes create an enchanting first impression that lingers in the air.
Source: Montegrappa
But as the scent's many layers slowly unravel, Nerouno Ultimo reveals the comforting notes of patchouli and sandalwood, intertwined with a hint of sweet candy.
The fragrance's base notes bring forward deep and textured essences of cedarwood, vetiver, mossy notes, labdanum, and gurjun balsam.
Source: Montegrappa
These rich elements blend seamlessly, grounding the scent with an earthy complexity that leaves a lasting impression.
