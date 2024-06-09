You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"Skincare is selfcare is worldcare," declares Mary-Anne Maguire, founder of NOVU Rituals, a homegrown sustainable skincare brand in the UAE, and it's a proclamation that certainly comes through in its mission to disrupt the current throwaway culture of bathroom products, and bring it back to an era when chic ceramic bottles and glass vials turned bathrooms into beauty apothecaries.

Image courtesy NOVU Rituals.

As such, the NOVU Rituals line (which currently comprises of a cleanser, a toner, a glow serum, and a hydrate cream) come in beautiful refillable bottles; note here that the refillable pouches are also 100% recyclable and reusable. As for the products themselves, they have been made from purposeful, high-performance ingredients such as coconut oil, aloe vera, shea butter, sandalwood oil, acai berry, jojoba oil, lavender oil, bentonite clay, pomegranate, and rooibos tea.

Image courtesy NOVU Rituals.

Crafted with high-performance vegan, organic, and naturally derived formulas, the NOVU Rituals products have also been meticulously formulated to be without toxins, and exclude dyes, parabens, synthetic fragrances, clogging oils, and sodium lauryl sulfate. Plus, with the brand's commitment to cruelty-free practices (no animal-derived ingredient is used in any of its formulations too), NOVU Rituals thus invites individuals to indulge in premium skincare experiences, without compromising on quality or values.

Related: For The Love Of Shoes: How Sophia Webster Built Her Eponymous Luxury Accessories Brand