You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pandora's new collection celebrates the many forms of motherhood through designs that honour the deep, emotional connections shared with mother figures. At the heart of the collection is the Unbreakable Bond symbol- a new motif representing enduring love and togetherness. Referencing the mark of infinity, this fluid shape represents the enduring nature of motherly love. This delicate symbol of everlasting love takes the form of the Infinity Knot Charm and ring selection in sterling silver and 14k gold-plated designs, intended to add an elevated, deeply meaningful touch to any jewellery collection. Additionally, Pandora's iconic Snake Chain Bracelet has been reimagined to feature two braided chains that twist together, symbolising the intertwined relationship between mother figures and those they hold close. To honour motherly strength, new Pandora Moments charms with heartfelt, humorous messages are made to be styled and stacked for a personalised treat.