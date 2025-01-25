The Executive Selection: Patyka Launches in the Middle East Patyka provides a perfect fit for consumers seeking eco-friendly luxury and science-backed efficacy.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Middle East

Patyka, s Parisian premium skincare brand that is renowned for its commitment to both beauty and sustainability, is now now available at FACES and Watsons across the Middle East, as well as online.
As demand for sustainable and organic skincare products rises in the Middle East, Patyka is excited to introduce its complete collection to the region.
Source: Patyka
From hydrating and anti-aging to skin radiance solutions, Patyka's hero products address diverse skincare needs while maintaining the brand's dedication to natural, plant-based ingredients and clinically proven results.
Patyka's holistic approach to skincare provides a perfect fit for consumers seeking eco-friendly luxury and science-backed efficacy.
