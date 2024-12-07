By highlighting the passion and community spirit of those who play the game outside the spotlight, "Play The City" empowers grassroots talent and showcases the cultural significance of street cricket in UAE.

PUMA, in collaboration with M&C Saatchi Middle East, has launched "Play The City," an initiative celebrating the unsung heroes of street cricket across the region.

By highlighting the passion and community spirit of those who play the game outside the spotlight, "Play The City" empowers grassroots talent and showcases the cultural significance of street cricket in UAE.

The "Play The City" initiative includes two captivating docuseries that explore the lives of players from local teams like Blitz Boss Royals, Dubai Commandos, Hashmi CC, Little Masters, OGS X1, and United Pro X1.

Source: Puma

Set against the backdrop of Dubai's urban landscape, these players transform everything from parking lots to sandy patches into unofficial cricket grounds, wearing everything from track pants to kurta-pyjamas.

To further enhance the campaign, M&C Saatchi Middle East supported PUMA by creating custom-designed jerseys inspired by each team's local neighborhoods, blending community pride with street-ready style.

