The Executive Selection: Rolex Perpetual 1908 This was one of the timepieces to be exhibited at the 2023 installment of Watches and Wonders in Geneva, Switzerland.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Rolex

Named in homage to the year when Hans Wilsdorf registered the Rolex brand in Switzerland, the Perpetual 1908 -the timepiece with which Rolex inaugurated its Perpetual collection- is a combination of tradition and modernity.

Perpetual 1908, 39mm, white gold. Image courtesy Rolex.

Elegant and understated, the 1908 features a slim case in 18-carat yellow or white gold, as well as a sleek dial in either intense white or intense black, and it is fitted on a brown or black alligator leather strap equipped with a double folding clasp.

The Perpetual 1908's double folding dualclasp. Image courtesy Rolex.

The 1908 is powered by calibre 7140, with the movement including the Chronergy escapement, the Syloxi hairspring, as well as Paraflex shock absorbers. Also, do check out this 1908's bridges, which have been finished with Rolex Côtes de Genève, the brand's careful reinterpretation of a well-known decoration in watchmaking.

Perpetual calibre 7140. Image courtesy Rolex.

Add to all of that the fact that the Perpetual 1908 has the Superlative Chronometer certification, which means that you are assured of its excellent performance while on your wrist.

