The Executive Selection: Chanel Monsieur Tourbillon Meteorite This was one of the timepieces to be exhibited at the 2023 installment of Watches and Wonders in Geneva, Switzerland.

Limited to only 55 pieces, Chanel's Monsieur Tourbillon Meteorite comes with a black ceramic case that puts the spotlight on two significant elements of this watch. The first is the lion- the emblem of the House of Chanel- that sits within the cage of the tourbillon, and that turns with the rhythm of the seconds.

The second is the dial, created from a fragment of meteorite, that, quite literally, makes each piece unique. Do note that this Monsieur watch also houses a flying tourbillon movement, the Calibre 5.1- a first for this model.

