The Executive Selection: Saint Laurent

No matter the season, a statement pair of sunglasses is a great addition to any ensemble.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Saint Laurent

No matter the season, a statement pair of sunglasses is a great addition to any ensemble. For a classic black pair of sunnies, we're a fan of Saint Laurent's M119 Blaze sunglasses.

Made in Italy, it features quintessential cat-eye frames with nylon lenses, as well as the unmissable oversize Cassandre logo, a sculpted jewel YSL signature adorning the temples, for a swanky bold look.

Image courtesy Saint Laurent.

Offered in black and Havana brown, grab a pair of these vintage inspired sunglasses, and add a subtle layer of oomph to your look.

