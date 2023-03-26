The Executive Selection: Fendi Fall/Winter 2023

Designed by Fendi's Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, Silvia Venturini Fendi, the brand's Fall/ Winter 2023 collection brings together sophistication, comfort, and luxury.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Fendi

Image courtesy Fendi.

Inspired by classicism, we see capes turned into sweaters, as well as soft furs, one-shoulder tops, with accents of Swarovski and sparkling sequins.

Image courtesy Fendi.

There are also leisure suits in cashmere and fleece, along with unstructured shirts, blanket coats, and ponchos.

Image courtesy Fendi.

Besides playing with asymmetrical silhouettes and volumes, the line also offers a palette that includes shades of dove grey, oatmeal shade, burnt umber, mocha, mauve, lavender, deep navy, and black.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

