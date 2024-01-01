Horology
The Executive Selection: Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Grisaille High Jewellery – Dragon
The Les Cabinotiers Grisaille High Jewellery – Dragon pays homage to China, a country whose trade with Vacheron Constantin dates back to 1845.
The Executive Selection: Tonda PF By Parmigiani Fleurier
Check out the two new models that Swiss luxury watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier has introduced to its versatile Tonda PF collection.
The Executive Selection: The Chopard Alpine Eagle Collection
A historic Chopard model reinterpreted by three generations of men from the Scheufele family that own the brand, the Alpine Eagle collection clearly reflects the Maison's creative richness and visionary spirit.
The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition
After launching the Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition in 2022, this year has seen the Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet bring out a new variation of this masterful timepiece that's a tribute to the world of music.
The Executive Selection: Tudor Black Bay
This was one of the timepieces to be exhibited at the 2023 installment of Watches and Wonders in Geneva, Switzerland.
The Executive Selection: Rolex Perpetual 1908
The Executive Selection: Chanel Monsieur Tourbillon Meteorite
A Pedaling Partnership: Tudor Joins The Giro D'Italia As Its Official Timekeeper
For many cycling fans, the Giro d'Italia -which came into being in 1909- represents the most exciting race event on the calendar.
WatchBox CEO Justin Reis On Making Change Happen In The Horological Industry
How a vibrant community of watch lovers in the GCC region will help WatchBox to drive change in the luxury e-commerce sector.
The Executive Selection: Chopard Alpine Eagle Middle East Edition
After Aletsch Blue, Bernina Grey, and Absolute Black, Swiss watchmaker Chopard has come out with a new color on the dial of its timepieces in the Alpine Eagle collection: Pine Green.
The Executive Selection: The Richard Mille RM66 Flying Tourbillon
With a flying tourbillon at 12 o'clock and in a limited edition of 50 pieces, this timepiece will draw you in with its intricate aesthetic.
Back To The Basics: Parmigiani Fleurier
Having been billed as the brand's return to the forefront of fine watchmaking, Swiss horology brand Parmigiani Fleurier's new Tonda PF collection is a reimagination of its three founding models.
WatchBox To Stage Retrospective Exhibition Dedicated To F.P. Journe and De Bethune In Dubai From February 15-17, 2023
Visitors to WatchBox's Retrospective Exhibition in Dubai can thus expect to experience an unparalleled range of both vintage and current production De Bethune watches, F.P. Journe timepieces, and other rare and important watches from the WatchBox collection.
The Executive Selection: Tudor Ranger
With the Ranger's combination of historic charm and state-of-the-art watchmaking technology, this one's a must-have.
The Executive Selection: The Top 10 Pilot Watches In 2021
Following their invention in 1904, pilot watches have consistently been among the most sought-after timepieces by horologists around the world.