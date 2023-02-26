The Executive Selection: The Richard Mille RM66 Flying Tourbillon

With a flying tourbillon at 12 o'clock and in a limited edition of 50 pieces, this timepiece will draw you in with its intricate aesthetic.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Richard Mille

Inspired by the world of rock music, the Richard Mille RM66 Flying Tourbillon is an extravagant timepiece that will certainly catch your attention.

Image courtesy Richard Mille.

The timepiece flashes the popular hand-horns gesture that is ubiquitous in heavy metal and hard rock genres, with the outstretched index and little fingers seen on the front, whilst the thumb, middle, and ring fingers are visible from the back of the watch.

Designed by teams led by Olivier Vaucher, a renowned Genevan engraver, the openwork hand in 5N red gold is microblasted, polished, and finished entirely by hand.

Image courtesy Richard Mille.

Bringing the watch to life is Richard Mille's in-house Caliber RM66 manual winding movement with hour and minute functions, and all of it fits on a comfortable black rubber strap.

If you're keen for a timepiece that defies usual stylistic rules, this one's for you.

