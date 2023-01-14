Richard Mille Extends Art Here 2022 Exhibition At Louvre Abu Dhabi As The Haute Horologie Brand Continues To Champion The Arts In The Middle East

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Swiss watchmaking brand Richard Mille has extended the 2022 edition of its contemporary art exhibition, Art Here, at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, to run until March 2023.

Richard Mille

The increased duration of the exhibition is in response to the success of the latest installment of the Richard Mille Art Prize, with art enthusiasts given the opportunity to preview the artworks of its 10 finalists within The Forum of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Also housed within the Louvre Abu Dhabi is the inaugural edition of the Richard Mille Artbook series, which is a limited-edition, bilingual coffee table book that offers "an unprecedented exploration" into the GCC's art scene.

Image courtesy Richard Mille.

In celebration of this artbook as well as the artists it houses, Richard Mille also organized an art exhibition in Saudi Arabia at HiaHub within the Jax District of Riyadh, entitled Art in the Gulf with Faisal Alkheriji, A Richard Mille Immersive Exhibition, in early December 2022.

As an interactive and immersive exhibition, the event -which was the first of its kind in the Kingdom- brought Saudi artist Faisal Alkheriji's works to life through the combination of artificial intelligence and leap motion technology.

Faisal Alkheriji. Image courtesy Richard Mille.

December 2022 also saw Richard Mille partner with the globally renowned auction house Christie's to host ArtSahne, a philanthropic art auction in Istanbul, Turkey, to benefit the Paris Brain Institute, an international scientific and medical research center, which is dedicated to the development of ground-breaking treatments for nervous system injuries and disorders.

Six artworks were up for bids at this auction, and while five of these were selected by Christie's, the sixth, gifted by Richard Mille, was a painting by Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim that had been commissioned for the cover of Art in the Gulf: A Richard Mille Artbook.

