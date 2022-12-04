The Executive Selection: Richard Mille

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"It all started with the vision of an explosion of stars taking place in the black darkness." With this statement, Richard Mille Creative and Development Director Cécile Guenat underlines the thought process behind the new RM 07-01 Intergalactic collection, which blends the brand's watchmaking expertise with an entirely new approach to gem setting.

Richard Mille

And the key to making all of this possible is thanks to the collection's use of Richard Mille's proprietary Carbon TPT material, a strong, aesthetic, yet ultra-light material that, quite simply, accentuates the beauty on any gem that's set on it.

Need proof? Consider then the four new pieces presented as part of this collection: Bright Night, Dark Night, Misty Night and Starry Night. Each of the pieces has its own appeal- the Dark Night, for instance, can be likened to a myriad of constellations with its glittering gold prongs, while the Starry Night lets its diamonds speak for itself.

All of the pieces are powered by Richard Mille's in-house CRMA2 Calibre, a skeletonised automatic movement, to optimize its winding system. Add to all of that a power reserve of up to 50 hours, and you can rest assured that you've got a real beauty on your wrist.

