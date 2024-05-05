Swiss haute horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet has teamed up with John Mayer, the acclaimed American singer, guitarist, and watch collector (who's also a longstanding friend of the brand), to design the last iteration of the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar equipped with the Manufacture's self-winding Calibre 5134.

John Mayer. Image courtesy Audemars Piguet.

"My favorite watches have dials that you can stare endlessly at," Mayer said, in a statement. "A great watch dial feels like a picture window- you look into it, not at it." Such a philosophy would thus explain the result of the Grammy award-winning artist's efforts with Audemars Piguet- a timelessly elegant watch in 18-carat white gold, enhanced by a deep blue dial, where every detail speaks in unison to create a landscape evocative of a crystal sky.

Image courtesy Audemars Piguet.

Limited to 200 pieces, this distinctive timepiece combines the aesthetic power of the Royal Oak with the refinement and astronomical roots of the perpetual calendar, or quantième perpétuel (QP). "In the case of this QP, it's like looking up at a moonless sky," Mayer added. "There is a true sense of nature in it. And when you couple that sense of depth and vastness with the complication of a perpetual calendar, it is a very powerful combination of technical prowess and aesthetic design."

