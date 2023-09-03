The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition After launching the Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition in 2022, this year has seen the Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet bring out a new variation of this masterful timepiece that's a tribute to the world of music.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Audemars Piguet

After launching the Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition in 2022, this year has seen the Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet bring out a new variation of this masterful timepiece that's a tribute to the world of music.

This 37mm Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition model features a case, bezel, and screw-locked crown, all crafted in black ceramic, with titanium elements bringing contrast to the piece's design, which includes studs reminiscent of the pattern on jack plugs, the fader-inspired crown guards, as well as the strap's pin buckle.

Image courtesy Audemars Piguet.

Your eye will almost certainly be drawn to its Tapisserie dial, which reproduces the motifs of an equalizer, and it also features the Audemars Piguet monogram in polished white gold at 12 o'clock. The timepiece is driven by the latest-generation self-winding hours, minutes, and seconds movement, Calibre 5909, and do take note of the titanium and sapphire crystal caseback, which shows off the hand-finishing that goes into the piece's movement.

As a limited edition of 250 pieces, there seems to be no question that this Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition deserves to be added to your horology collection.

Related: The Luxury Watch Market Presents Opportunities For The Savvy Investor
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Lifestyle Luxury Watches Horology Audemars Piguet

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Airlines Know Their Boarding Process Is Excruciatingly Inefficient. Here's Why They Won't Change It.

One of the most frustrating parts of air travel isn't likely to get better anytime soon.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Turn Every Adversity You Face into an Advantage

Every setback presents an opportunity for growth. Life is a series of unpredictable twists, a fact that entrepreneurs understand all too well.

By Rodolfo Delgado
Growth Strategies

A New Report Released By Saudi Arabia-Based Foodics Reveals That Foodtech Startups In The Middle East Have Raised Over US$2.6 Billion In Funds In The Past Two Years

Time will tell if the venture capital winter has taken hold of the sector in 2023, but preliminary data for the year show a slowdown in foodtech exits.

By Erika Masako Welch
Entrepreneurs

French Business Council Dubai MD Agnes Lopez Cruz On Supporting Entrepreneurial Minds

From not more than four permanent staff in 2008, the French Business Council- Dubai and Northern Emirates (FBC), is today a 16-employee organization with 800 members representing 450 companies including a diverse portfolio of startups, SMEs and MNCs.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Making a Change

50 Signs You Might Be an Entrepreneur

Peruse this list to find out if your temperament and traits indicate you're the type to mastermind a startup.

By John Rampton
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner