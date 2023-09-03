After launching the Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition in 2022, this year has seen the Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet bring out a new variation of this masterful timepiece that's a tribute to the world of music.

This 37mm Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition model features a case, bezel, and screw-locked crown, all crafted in black ceramic, with titanium elements bringing contrast to the piece's design, which includes studs reminiscent of the pattern on jack plugs, the fader-inspired crown guards, as well as the strap's pin buckle.

Image courtesy Audemars Piguet.

Your eye will almost certainly be drawn to its Tapisserie dial, which reproduces the motifs of an equalizer, and it also features the Audemars Piguet monogram in polished white gold at 12 o'clock. The timepiece is driven by the latest-generation self-winding hours, minutes, and seconds movement, Calibre 5909, and do take note of the titanium and sapphire crystal caseback, which shows off the hand-finishing that goes into the piece's movement.

As a limited edition of 250 pieces, there seems to be no question that this Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition deserves to be added to your horology collection.

