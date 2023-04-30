A Pedaling Partnership: Tudor Joins The Giro D'Italia As Its Official Timekeeper

For many cycling fans, the Giro d'Italia -which came into being in 1909- represents the most exciting race event on the calendar.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Tudor

Swiss watchmaker Tudor has been announced as the official timekeeper for the Giro d'Italia, one of the most prestigious Grand Tours in the professional cycling circuit, with its coveted maglia rosa -i.e. the pink jersey that represents victory in this race- having over a century of storied history behind it.

For many cycling fans, the Giro d'Italia -which came into being in 1909- represents the most exciting race event on the calendar, as the race is perceived as the most difficult, the most beautiful, and the most festive of the Grand Tour calendar.

Image courtesy Tudor.

Tudor's partnership with this historic event is thus representative of the brand's daring spirit living in every cyclist who competes in the Giro d'Italia, while also cementing its presence in the professional cycling landscape.

By