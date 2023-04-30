A Pedaling Partnership: Tudor Joins The Giro D'Italia As Its Official Timekeeper

For many cycling fans, the Giro d'Italia -which came into being in 1909- represents the most exciting race event on the calendar.

Swiss watchmaker Tudor has been announced as the official timekeeper for the Giro d'Italia, one of the most prestigious Grand Tours in the professional cycling circuit, with its coveted maglia rosa -i.e. the pink jersey that represents victory in this race- having over a century of storied history behind it.

Image courtesy Tudor.

Tudor's partnership with this historic event is thus representative of the brand's daring spirit living in every cyclist who competes in the Giro d'Italia, while also cementing its presence in the professional cycling landscape.

