The Executive Selection: Tudor Ranger

In 1952, the British North Greenland Expedition set out on a two-year scientific mission to study ice sheets in Greenland, and these pioneers of Arctic exploration were equipped with the Tudor Oyster Prince, which, at the time, was the brand's first watch that was both waterproof and automatic.

Tudor

It is to mark the 70th anniversary of this daring adventure that Tudor has now unveiled its new Ranger model, a tool watch complete with the Manufacture Calibre MT5402, a 39mm case, and a clasp with a rapid adjustment system. Its arrow-shaped hands are true to Ranger's vintage aesthetics, beige in color, and contrasted against the matte black dial, with hours markers painted in luminescent material.

The new Tudor Ranger also features multiple options in terms of bracelets and straps, which include an olive-green fabric with red and beige stripes, a classic satin-brushed steel bracelet with the brand's new folding clasp, as well as a more modern strap in a combination of rubber and textured leather.

With the Ranger's combination of historic charm and state-of-the-art watchmaking technology, this one's a must-have. (Side note: if you're in Qatar, it'll be well worth your while to check this timepiece out for yourself at Tudor's new shop-in-shop at Fifty One East in Doha's Lagoona Mall.)

