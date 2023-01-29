The Path To Peak Performance: The Tudor Pro Cycling Team Gears Up For Its 2023 Season

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Under the leadership of Swiss cycling executive Fabian Cancellara, Swiss professional development road bicycle racing team Tudor Pro Cycling Team will feature 15 new and five returning riders for the 2023 season.

Tudor The 2023 Tudor Pro Cycling Team

They will be competing in the Proteam class of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body of cycling recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in addition to a development team at the Continental level.

Last season, the team won 18 races and placed on the podium 30 times. Tudor Pro Cycling's Robin Froidevaux was crowned the Swiss champion in elite road racing. Furthermore, Nils Brun got the title of U23 Swiss champion, and Fabian Weiss earned the U23 Time Trial Swiss championship title.

Image courtesy Tudor Pro Cycling.

For the upcoming season, Tudor Pro Cycling is welcoming back home talented Swiss rider Sebastien Reichenbach, as well as Swedish and Danish road racing champions, Lukas Eriksson and Alexander Kamp. Meanwhile, joining the Tudor Pro Cycling Team staff are Ricardo Scheidecker, a former technical and development director of a world-class WorldTour Team (the UCI's highest category in professional road cycling), as well as Sebastian Deckert, who has joined as Head Coach.

The growth of the team is part of the shared vision of Cancellara and Tudor that puts an emphasis on the human aspect of cycling, encouraging riders to daily concentrate on how they cross the finish line as much as when. The vision is thus to build a cycling team with empathy and respect for the well-being of the riders, with them being placed at the center of everything.

Image courtesy Tudor Pro Cycling.

Besides the new talent, the team has also expanded with the addition of more hardware, including transportation and all-new BMC bikes. A new fleet of Tudor Pro Cycling Team cars can be seen in this season; meanwhile, the 2023 BMC team bike will be "Tudor Red" and feature all the cutting-edge technology from the leading Swiss bicycle manufacturer. The expansion in equipment is expected to fuel the team's ambition by allowing them to compete in multiple races on the same day, helping them meet their 2023 season goals.

