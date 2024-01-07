The Executive Selection: Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Grisaille High Jewellery – Dragon The Les Cabinotiers Grisaille High Jewellery – Dragon pays homage to China, a country whose trade with Vacheron Constantin dates back to 1845.

Step into the world of Vacheron Constantin's Les Récits de Voyages, a captivating collection of Les Cabinotiers timepieces seamlessly merging artistry and technical precision. Dedicated to the Swiss Maison's international expansion that began in the 19th century, each of the watches in this collection illustrates the successive stages of this odyssey.

One of the most striking ones in this collection is -arguably- the Les Cabinotiers Grisaille High Jewellery – Dragon, which pays homage to China, a country whose trade with Vacheron Constantin dates back to 1845. On the dial of this watch featuring a five-clawed imperial dragon and its pearl, Vacheron Constantin's master artisan has created a motif in green grisaille enamel, a first for the Manufacture; another first being the gemsetting of a model with a grisaille enamel dial.

Meanwhile, the case of this timepiece has been entirely set with 146 baguette-cut diamonds on the bezel, middle, and lugs, while a brilliant-cut diamond adorns the crown. This Hallmark of Geneva-certified watch is powered by self-winding Calibre 1120, a legendary movement distinguished by its extreme 2.45mm thinness and its aesthetically pleasing construction. Housed in a white gold case measuring 40mm in diameter and 8.9mm thick, paired with a dark green alligator leather strap secured by a gemset white gold pin buckle, this timepiece is an absolute must-have.

