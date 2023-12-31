This is a bold and sensual amber scent, with a deep, intense signature that's carried by the warmth of sandalwood.

It's gifting season, and it's safe to say that this edition limitée version of the Pasha de Cartier fragrance is guaranteed to be welcomed by whomever it's presented to.

Image courtesy Cartier.

Housed in a bottle that reinterprets the signature deep blue of the cabochon adorning the iconic Pasha de Cartier timepiece, do also note its silver arabesque motifs that introduce a visual game of contrasts, and play with reflections of light.

Image courtesy Cartier.

As for the fragrance itself, it's a bold and sensual amber scent, with a deep, intense signature that's carried by the warmth of sandalwood.

