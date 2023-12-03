The Executive Selection: Tonda PF By Parmigiani Fleurier Check out the two new models that Swiss luxury watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier has introduced to its versatile Tonda PF collection.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Parmigiani Fleurier

Looking for a timepiece that can accompany you from day through night, from business through leisure? That may sound like a tall order- but not if you consider the two new models that Swiss luxury watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier has introduced to its versatile Tonda PF collection.

Image courtesy Parmigiani Fleurier.

For starters, check out the reimagined version of the rose gold, ruby dial Tonda PF 36 mm that famously won the Women's Watch Prize at the 2022 edition of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève- this sleek, minimalist timepiece now comes with an eye-catching, rich ruby alligator strap.

Image courtesy Parmigiani Fleurier.

Then, there's the brand's first Tonda PF Automatic in two-tone rose gold and steel- the precious metal makes its presence felt in the timepiece's finely knurled bezel, as well as in the links on its bracelet, all of which only accentuate its streamlined silhouette.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

