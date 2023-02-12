Back To The Basics: Parmigiani Fleurier

Parmigiani Fleurier

Having been billed as the brand's return to the forefront of fine watchmaking, Swiss horology brand Parmigiani Fleurier's new Tonda PF collection is a reimagination of its three founding models -Tonda PF Micro- Rotor, Tonda PF Chronograph, and Tonda PF Annual Calendar- by virtue of them being outfitted with alligator straps, instead of the 18ct rose gold cases and bracelets that they were originally made with.

Image courtesy Parmigiani Fleurier.

This evolution of the Tonda PF collection thus brings its models into a warmer and dressier arena, suitable for understated evening wear as well as moments of relaxed elegance.

Image courtesy Parmigiani Fleurier.

The new straps, seamlessly integrated into the design of the cases, offer sober colors like grey, Milan blue, and brown, which are faithful to the spirit of the brand, and also echo the color palettes of the dials.

