WatchBox To Stage Retrospective Exhibition Dedicated To F.P. Journe and De Bethune In Dubai From February 15-17, 2023

Visitors to Watchbox's Retrospective Exhibition in Dubai can thus expect to experience an unparalleled range of both vintage and current production De Bethune watches, F.P. Journe timepieces, and other rare and important watches from the WatchBox collection.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Watchbox, a global e-commerce platform to buy, sell, and trade luxury watches, is bringing its traveling Retrospective Exhibition dedicated to the luxury brands F.P. Journe and De Bethune to the UAE.

Image courtesy F. P. Journe/Watchbox.

The exhibition, which is set to run in Dubai from February 15-17, 2023, can be expected to showcase benchmark collector's watches from F.P. Journe and De Bethune, as well as pieces from collections unique to the Dubai outpost of Watchbox.

Image courtesy De Bethune/Watchbox.

Visitors to the event can expect to rub shoulders with hosts from Watchbox and De Bethune, with the guest list including names like Tim Mosso, Jack Forster, Mayer Time, George Mayer, as well as De Bethune's CEO, Pierre Jacques, and International Head of Sales, Jörg Hysek.

Image courtesy F. P. Journe/Watchbox.

Founded in 2002, De Bethune is a brand that continues to propel independent luxury watchmaking into new directions. Fostering a brand philosophy focused on cutting-edge craftsmanship, contemporary technical processes, and innovative development, De Bethune creates pieces that have never been seen before. Entrancing skeletonized pieces, proprietary materials, and exquisite movements are what to expect as one browses Watchbox's pre-owned De Bethune collection.

Image courtesy De Bethune/Watchbox.

Meanwhile, F. P. Journe, whose first collection of wristwatches came out in 1999, is a testament to the craftmanship of its founder, François-Paul Journe, a living legend who's known to be one of the world's most admired independent watchmaker, creator, and true manufacturer of our times. F.P. Journe's exceptional watchmaking can be seen in Watchbox's assortment of pre-owned models such as the Octa, Centigraphe, Chronométre, Classique, Linesport, and more.

Image courtesy F. P. Journe/Watchbox.

Image courtesy De Bethune/Watchbox.

If you're interested in checking out this Retrospective Exhibition in Dubai, please fill this form, and the Watchbox team will reply to you with details on how you can be a part of this event. Also, follow Watchbox on Instagram @Watchbox_ME for updates!