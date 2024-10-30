Zid, Saudi Arabia's leading e-commerce enabler, has launched an Amazon Marketplace integration, becoming the first Arab e-commerce platform to offer this functionality.

Zid is on a mission to digitize Saudi retail, enabling businesses of all sizes to sell online, offline and everywhere. By breaking down technological barriers, Zid empowers entrepreneurs and established businesses alike to compete in the digital economy.

Recently Zid became the first Arab e-commerce platform to launch an Amazon Marketplace integration.

The integration allows Zid's merchants to quickly connect their stores to Amazon, reaching a broader regional customer base and streamlining the e-commerce management experience. This game-changing collaboration not only opens new markets but exemplifies Zid's dedication to equipping merchants with tools to launch, grow, and scale effectively. In its initial phase, Saudi-based merchants can sell to UAE customers, and vice versa, expanding their footprint across the Gulf with more regional markets to come.

Zid's scalable infrastructure makes the integration seamless, providing secure, streamlined operations for merchants to sync their Zid stores on Amazon Marketplace, manage product listings, orders, and logistics - all from a single, user-friendly platform.

Commenting on the Amazon integration, Sultan Al Asmi, co-founder and CEO of Zid said, "The integration of Amazon on our platform is a strategic move that is very much in line with our mission to create an ecosystem that gives merchants every possible tool to achieve commercial success. This is the first of a number of planned marketplace integrations that will grant merchants' access to the vast customer base of the region. "

"We are positioned to be the definitive partner that enables omnichannel commerce in the Kingdom: our end-to-end ecosystem offers merchants solutions for every step of their entrepreneurial journey - from setting up their stores and launching their brands online and off line, to accepting payments, shipping orders and accessing capital. "

When asked about Zid's alignment with Vision 2030, Al Asmi commented, "Zid's support for merchants is directly aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives of fostering economic diversification, driving digital transformation, and empowering local businesses and content. By providing merchants with cutting-edge technologies, access to international markets, and seamless operational tools, we are proud to enable a thriving, resilient retail ecosystem. This not only accelerates the digital shift in Saudi Arabia's retail sector but also enables SMEs to grow, scale, and contribute to the broader economy. "

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon MENA, and Sultan Al Asmi, co-founder and CEO of Zid. Source: Zid

There are challenges too. We spoke with Mazen Al Darrab, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Zid, who said, "The biggest challenge I see in the sector is the sustainability of businesses, and having access to growth marketing tools and capital that enable them not only to launch a business, but to thrive and grow. This is where we play a major role in addressing these challenges by creating an ecosystem of end-to-end growth offerings, readily available to all merchants."

"Saudi Arabia's retail market is projected to reach SAR 596 billion (USD 158.93 billion) by 2024, while the e-commerce market is expected to grow to SAR 82.5 billion (USD 22 billion) by 2027. Zid is positioning its merchants to capitalize on this growth, providing scalable solutions that meet the increasing consumer demand for seamless digital shopping experiences."

Introducing Zid Hub: A Customer-Centric Experience Center

Zid recently launched Zid Hub, an experience center where merchants can engage directly with Zid's products, attend workshops, and connect with the Zid team. Zid Hub reflects the company's commitment to customer-centricity, providing merchants a hands-on experience.

Al Darrab elaborated on this point by saying, "We have a history of rolling up our sleeves and getting the job done for our merchants. I remember back in 2017 when we launched Zid, the team and I were helping first time entrepreneurs pack shipments in our offices, and to this day we still share advice on how to set up a business and how to master growth marketing. Merchant-centricity is at the core of everything we do."

Source: Zid

"The idea for Zid Hub came from our desire to create a dedicated physical space where our virtual merchant community could come together and connect in person. We decided that the best way to support our merchants was by offering a hands-on environment where they could learn what it takes to succeed in e-commerce, experience our technology firsthand, discover our products, and engage directly with our teams. Our merchants are at different stages of their entrepreneurial journey - from solo home businesses to SMEs and enterprises and their success inspires every decision we make."

So what new innovations can merchants expect to see on the platform?

According to Facundo Rua, Chief Technology Officer of Zid, "The next phase is all about leveraging AI. We recently launched our first pilot feature using Generative AI (GenAI) which allows merchants to automate tasks such as translating content into multiple languages and generating intuitive product descriptions based on initial inputs. This is only the beginning."

"In the near future, merchants will also be able to auto-generate product content directly from images - picture-to-text - further streamlining their workflows and enhancing operational efficiency. Beyond that, we are exploring advanced AI applications like trend prediction, personalized recommendations, voice-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, all aimed at optimizing costs, boosting conversions, and enhancing the customer experience."

"Zid continues to transform Saudi Arabia's retail and e-commerce sectors with innovations that empower merchants and drive economic growth. Through the Amazon Marketplace integration and Zid Hub's launch, we are creating a supportive ecosystem that allows merchants to scale their businesses effectively, contributing to Saudi Arabia's digital future and national ambitions."

So what's next?

According to Al Asmi, "Our long-term plan is to continue setting the standard for our industry by driving innovation and expanding our offerings. Looking ahead, the future of commerce will be shaped by emerging technologies, and our focus is on giving business owners the autonomy to leverage these advancements. By harnessing the power of data, we enable merchants to automate processes, drive operational efficiency, and make proactive, informed decisions. As the digital economy evolves and consumer behaviors shift, Zid's platform will continue to adapt, ensuring businesses can scale efficiently and sustainably. We are building a future where data-driven insights and automation empower merchants to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."