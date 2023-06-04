The Executive Selection: Tudor Black Bay This was one of the timepieces to be exhibited at the 2023 installment of Watches and Wonders in Geneva, Switzerland.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Tudor

The latest technical and aesthetic evolution of Tudor's emblematic diving watch, Black Bay, features evolved design elements, a "T-fit" clasp, and a Master Chronometer certification by the Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS).

Image courtesy Tudor.

This version of the Black Bay has its original proportions of a 41mm case in stainless steel with a 60-minute unidirectional burgundy bezel, a subtly domed satin radialbrushed black dial with gilt accents, as well as the so-called "snowflake" hands, a hallmark of Tudor divers' watches since its introduction in 1969.

Image courtesy Tudor.

Powered by manufacture calibre MT5602-U, this Black Bay offers its wearers a choice between stainless steel three-link "rivet-style" or five-link bracelets or a rubber strap, all with the Tudor "T-fit" rapid adjustment clasp.

