The Executive Selection: A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Annual Calendar The 1815 Annual Calendar comes with analog displays for the date, day of week, and month, as well as a moon-phase display calculated to remain accurate for 122.6 years.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

A. Lange & Söhne

As we set forth into 2024, A. Lange & Söhne has declared its 1815 Annual Calendar to be "the perfect, elegant companion to take us through the year in style," and having examined the said timepiece, we wholeheartedly concur with the German luxury watch manufacturer.

Image courtesy A. Lange & Söhne.

The 1815 Annual Calendar comes with analog displays for the date, day of week, and month, as well as a moon-phase display calculated to remain accurate for 122.6 years. It comes with an elaborate calendar mechanism that automatically recognizes which months have 30 and 31 days; indeed, the display needs to be manually adjusted only once a year, at the transition from the last day of February to the first day of March.

Image courtesy A. Lange & Söhne.

The argenté-coloured dial makes an impression too, and with the traditional railway-track minute scale, Arabic numerals, and the axially symmetric configuration of the three auxiliary dials, it represents a subtle tribute to A. Lange & Söhne founder Ferdinand Adolph Lange, whose birth year is part of the watch family's name.

