Vilebrequin's First Ever Luggage Range Takes You On A Journey Of Craftsmanship The collection is a testament to Vilebrequin's commitment to redefining travel accessories with a touch of sophistication.
Elevate your travel aesthetic with Vilebrequin's first ever luggage range.
Image courtesy Vilebrequin.
The Bag-72h Turtles Monogram introduces a discreet yet luxurious twist to the iconic sea turtle logo, while the Bag-48h Turtles Monogram and Bag-B Turtles Monogram offer chic options for any journey.
Image courtesy Vilebrequin.
As a testament to Vilebrequin's commitment to redefining travel accessories with a touch of sophistication, this collection is meant to take you on a journey of craftsmanship.
