Vilebrequin's First Ever Luggage Range Takes You On A Journey Of Craftsmanship The collection is a testament to Vilebrequin's commitment to redefining travel accessories with a touch of sophistication.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vilebrequin

Elevate your travel aesthetic with Vilebrequin's first ever luggage range.

Image courtesy Vilebrequin.

The Bag-72h Turtles Monogram introduces a discreet yet luxurious twist to the iconic sea turtle logo, while the Bag-48h Turtles Monogram and Bag-B Turtles Monogram offer chic options for any journey.

Image courtesy Vilebrequin.

As a testament to Vilebrequin's commitment to redefining travel accessories with a touch of sophistication, this collection is meant to take you on a journey of craftsmanship.

