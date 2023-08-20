As an initiative that sims to further the dialogue between art and fashion, The Artists' Editions invites voices from the international contemporary scene to explore the power of the swimsuit as a medium of art.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

French luxury brand Vilebrequin has teamed up with Swiss contemporary art publisher JRP|Editions to bring art to the beach with a second installment of The Artists' Editions from American artist Kenny Scharf.

As an initiative that sims to further the dialogue between art and fashion, The Artists' Editions invites voices from the international contemporary scene to explore the power of the swimsuit as a medium of art.

Image credit Vilebrequin.

Scharf, a Los Angeles-born artist known for his pop-surrealist paintings, had his artworks Faces in Places and Multicolour Rainbow Turtles used for this collection when it debuted in 2022, and this year sees him make use of a new work, Marevita, to colorfully pimp unisex swim trunks and shirts, beach towels, and a kids' swimsuit for this line.

Presented as precious collector volumes with hardcovers, The Artists' Editions by Vilebrequin and JRP|Editions are certain to make you the cynosure of all eyes while on the seashore this summer.

Related: Six Tips To Make The Most Of The Summer Slump