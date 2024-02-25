Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer is making jaws drop with the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d'Avant- Garde with yellow diamonds.

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer is making jaws drop with the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d'Avant- Garde with yellow diamonds, a groundbreaking timepiece adorned with 4.8 carats of lab-grown diamonds, including 1.4 carats of stunning yellow Diamant d'Avant-Garde.

Image courtesy TAG Heuer.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d'Avant-Garde with pink diamonds, this yellow-diamond variant, which comes in white gold with a 36mm case, marks a pioneering move for the brand, showcasing its commitment to innovation, while also adding diversity and a burst of color to its timepieces.

Image courtesy TAG Heuer.

Take special note of its signature diamond crown- a single, 1.3-carat, yellow lab-grown diamond, which represents a marvel of gem-cutting craftsmanship.

