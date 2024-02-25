The Executive Selection: Tag Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant D'avant-Garde Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer is making jaws drop with the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d'Avant- Garde with yellow diamonds.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TAG Heuer

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer is making jaws drop with the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d'Avant- Garde with yellow diamonds, a groundbreaking timepiece adorned with 4.8 carats of lab-grown diamonds, including 1.4 carats of stunning yellow Diamant d'Avant-Garde.

Image courtesy TAG Heuer.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d'Avant-Garde with pink diamonds, this yellow-diamond variant, which comes in white gold with a 36mm case, marks a pioneering move for the brand, showcasing its commitment to innovation, while also adding diversity and a burst of color to its timepieces.

Image courtesy TAG Heuer.

Take special note of its signature diamond crown- a single, 1.3-carat, yellow lab-grown diamond, which represents a marvel of gem-cutting craftsmanship.

Related: Five Luxury Timepieces That Scream Lady Boss
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Lifestyle Tag Heuer Horology

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

"We Got Funded!" Abu Dhabi-Based Foodtech Startup The Cloud Secures US$12 Million In A Series B Round

Homegrown UAE-based food tech startup The Cloud has raised new funds to make significant inroads on the global stage.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growing a Business

How to Bridge the Gap Between Aspirations and Reality in Business

Bringing a vision to life requires a good dose of self-honesty and a multi-year plan for incremental progress.

By Simin Cai, Ph.D.
Growth Strategies

Following A Management-Led Buyout Of All Equity Held By Its Previous Investor, UAE-Born Fitness Brand GymNation Is All Set For A New Phase Of Growth

GymNation co-founder and CEO Loren Holland shares his vision for the UAE-born business to play a lead role as the GCC region's movement partner.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

A Decade In Review: Soukaina Rachidi Alaoui, Founder, RisalatComm

A look at the pluck and gumption that has defined Alaoui's journey from recognizing her passion for writing a decade back to her first foray as a full-fledged entrepreneur with RisalatComm today.

By Aby Sam Thomas
Devices

Get a 15-inch MacBook Pro for Less Than $375

Save on this refurbished MacBook Pro for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

These Are the Highest-Paying Side Hustles for a Single Day of Work

Earn the most money in the least amount of time.

By Amanda Breen