A historic Chopard model reinterpreted by three generations of men from the Scheufele family that own the brand, the Alpine Eagle collection clearly reflects the Maison's creative richness and visionary spirit.

Julia Roberts wearing Chopard. Image courtesy Chopard.

Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts, who has been the face of Chopard's Happy Sport and Happy Diamonds collections since 2021, was declared to be the muse of all of the Swiss Maison's women's watch and jewellery collections earlier this year, and she is certainly looking the part as she wears the brand's iconic Alpine Eagle in the latest episode of the Chopard Loves Cinema campaign.

With numerous variations in ultra-resistant and highly luminous Chopard Lucent Steel, composed of 80% recycled material, and/or ethical gold, the collection is the ultimate incarnation of the Maison's commitment to sustainable luxury.

True to Chopard's equally deep commitment to fine watchmaking, these iconic timepieces are powered by reliable automatic movements developed in-house and chronometer-certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Control– a rare event for watches in this category, and not to mention, a magnificent model in titanium, equipped with an impressive high-frequency caliber.

With its trademark round case with stylized flanks, crown engraved with a compass rose, bezel with eight functional indexed screws, textured dials with deep hues and luminescent indications, as well as an eagle's feather-shaped sweep-seconds hands, the Alpine Eagle collection represents impeccable elegance, expressed in a resolutely contemporary manner.

