The Executive Selection: Chopard Alpine Eagle Middle East Edition

After Aletsch Blue, Bernina Grey, and Absolute Black, Swiss watchmaker Chopard has come out with a new color on the dial of its timepieces in the Alpine Eagle collection: Pine Green.

And while this new shade is inspired by the natural colors shaping the beauty of the Alpine biotope, it is also indicative of this timepiece being the Middle East edition of the Chopard Alpine Eagle- the color green is, after all, particularly well-represented in Arab culture.

Image courtesy Chopard.

Made from the brand's exclusive and highly luminous Lucent Steel A223, this watch beats to the rhythm of the Chopard 01.01-C movement, and it has a textured dial that features Urdu numerals articulated around its center, as well as a radiating pattern that is reminiscent of the eye of an eagle.

For the collectors out there, do note that this series is a 100-piece limited edition of the sporty-chic timepiece- so, get it while you still can!

