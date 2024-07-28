Get All Access for $5/mo

The Executive Selection: Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph The Swiss brand is paying tribute to its long-standing partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Roger Dubuis

Leading the charge in sports car-inspired watchmaking, Roger Dubuis has returned to the grid with the third dynamic edition of the Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph.

Image courtesy Roger Dubuis.

It sees the Swiss brand pay tribute to its long-standing partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse, with its expressive craftsmanship injected with the latter's iconic Verde Mantis color.

Image courtesy Roger Dubuis.

Certified by the Poinçon de Geneve, the horological engine features a column wheel and an innovative minute counter, while the lightweight carbon case and scratch-resistant ceramic bezel protect the mechanics inside.

Image courtesy Roger Dubuis.

Limited to 88 pieces only, the Verde Mantis model now joins two other choices in the Flyback Chronograph series, including a version in red and black, and another in khaki green and orange.

Related: The Executive Selection: Emporio Armani Men's Spring/Summer 2025 Collection
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Woman Goes Viral After Recording Her Disastrous Call With HR After Being Let Go: 'They Tried to Gaslight You'

Brittany Pietsch posted a nine-minute-long clip of her firing from Cloudflare on TikTok, and it went viral. The company's CEO responded on X — and also went viral.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Want to Start a Business? Skip the MBA, Says Bestselling Author

Entrepreneur Josh Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can go from working a job to earning $10,000 a month running their own business — no MBA required.

By Sherin Shibu
Social Media

Why Twitter Is a Key to Your Sales and Marketing Success

Business owners are using Twitter to market their businesses and increase sales. Here are 10 ways you can do the same.

By Ted Prodromou
Entrepreneurs

Meet Abdallah Of Arabia: Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, The Serial Entrepreneur Behind UAE-Based Barq And Rizek

Abdallah Abu-Sheikh is the co-founder and CEO of Barq, the first-of-its-kind tech-driven network of electric vehicles built to serve the MENA region's last mile delivery sector.

By Aby Sam Thomas
Growth Strategies

This is What Every Job Seeker Should Ask In Interviews

There is one question every job seeker should ask to set themselves up for internal growth in the organization from day one.

By Jean-Michel Gauthier
Thought Leaders

From Pain to Power — How to Understand the Link Between Childhood Trauma and Entrepreneurship

The link between childhood trauma and entrepreneurship highlights the remarkable capacity of humans to transform pain into power.

By Matthew Gallagher