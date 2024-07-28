The Swiss brand is paying tribute to its long-standing partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

Leading the charge in sports car-inspired watchmaking, Roger Dubuis has returned to the grid with the third dynamic edition of the Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph.

Image courtesy Roger Dubuis.

It sees the Swiss brand pay tribute to its long-standing partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse, with its expressive craftsmanship injected with the latter's iconic Verde Mantis color.

Image courtesy Roger Dubuis.

Certified by the Poinçon de Geneve, the horological engine features a column wheel and an innovative minute counter, while the lightweight carbon case and scratch-resistant ceramic bezel protect the mechanics inside.

Image courtesy Roger Dubuis.

Limited to 88 pieces only, the Verde Mantis model now joins two other choices in the Flyback Chronograph series, including a version in red and black, and another in khaki green and orange.

